Neymar watches replacement lead Brazil to victory

Brazil Coach Tite is thrown in the air by his players after Brazil’s victory over Peru in the Copa America men’s final Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil didn't need Neymar to win another Copa America title at home.

With its injured star watching from the stands at a packed Maracana Stadium on Sunday, Brazil beat Peru 3-1 to win its first South American title since 2007.

It was Neymar's replacement, Everton, who led the team to victory, scoring a goal and setting up another to give Brazil its ninth Copa America trophy, and fifth at home.

Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison also scored for Brazil, which has won the title every time it hosted the tournament.

Everton was named player of the final and also finished as one of the tournament's top scorers with three goals. Brazil's veteran right back Dani Alves was voted player of the tournament.

Neymar and his son sat close to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro among the crowd of nearly 70,000 at the Maracana.

Brazilian fans had some reason to worry after Gabriel Jesus was sent off in the 70th minute because of a second yellow card, but Peru couldn't pull off one last upset after eliminating Uruguay in the quarterfinals and two-time defending champion Chile in the semifinals.

"Brazil deserved the victory," Peru Coach Ricardo Gareca said. "We played better than we did in the previous match. We have improved as a team. We still have to improve more, but we are on the right track."

Peru, which had been routed 5-0 by Brazil in the group stage and barely avoided early elimination, was trying to win its first Copa America trophy since 1975 and just its second overall. It hadn't returned to the final since 1975.

The victory helped Brazil to regain the confidence of some supporters following its quarterfinal exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It will also ease some of the pressure on Coach Tite, who had been criticized for his selections and the team's lackluster performances.

Brazil arrived as a heavy favorite but it was an even match from the start, with the hosts not being able to press too much despite being urged on by most of the crowd at the Maracana.

Everton opened the scoring in the 15th from close range after a well-placed cross by Gabriel Jesus, who made a surging run down the right flank.

Everton, 23, was elevated to the starting lineup after Neymar was ruled out of the tournament because of an ankle injury.

Veteran striker Paolo Guerrero equalized for Peru by converting a 44th-minute penalty kick after a handball by Brazil defender Thiago Silva. It was the only goal conceded by Brazil in six matches.

Gabriel Jesus put the hosts ahead again in the third minute of first-half stoppage time with a low shot after an assist from midfielder Arthur.

Peru tried to take control after Gabriel Jesus was sent off for a hard foul on an opponent, but the visitors were not able to create many significant chances.

Brazil sealed victory when Richarlison, who had missed a few matches because of the mumps, converted a penalty kick in the 90th after Everton was fouled.

Sports on 07/08/2019