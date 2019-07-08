GOLF

Wolff's eagle a winner

Matthew Wolff made a 26-foot putt from the fringe for an eagle on the final hole to win the 3M Open at 21-under par on Sunday, beating fellow rookie Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke in a tense finish to the first-time PGA Tour event at Blaine, Minn. Wolff, 20, struck his second shot on the par-5, 573-yard hole from the fairway to the far left of the green and just a few feet away from a bunker. He sank the dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery at the TPC Twin Cities, before watching Morikawa just miss his eagle attempt from 22 feet. As the ball rolled about 3 feet too long, Morikawa winced as Wolff hugged his caddie in celebration of the $1.152 million prize. DeChambeau, playing directly in front of the Morikawa-Wolff pair, had just finished his up-and-down afternoon with an eagle to take the short-lived lead. Canadian Adam Hadwin was fourth at 18 under. Carlos Ortiz finished in a tie for fifth with Wyndham Clark at 17 under after using seven birdies, including three of the last four holes, to shoot a 64. Lucas Glover, who landed in a six-way tie for seventh place at 16 under, posted a best-of-the-round 62.

Feng wins by 1

Shanshan Feng hit a 7-iron to 3 feet for a birdie on the final hole Sunday to close with a 9-under 63 and a one-shot victory over Ariya Jutanugarn in the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Oneida, Wis. Feng won for the first time since November 2017. Jutanugarn had a three-shot lead on the back nine until a bogey on the par-5 15th and a strong finish from Feng, who had three birdies in a four-hole stretch. Jutanugarn hit her approach to 2 feet for birdie on the 18th for a 64 to catch Feng, until the 29-year-old from China delivered the winning shot. Feng finished at 29-under 259, two shots short of the LPGA record that Sei Young Kim set last year at the Thornberry Creek at Oneida course. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 64 and was tied for 15th at 20-under 268.

Brehm wins playoff

Ryan Brehm lost a two-shot lead with a double bogey on the final hole, and then made an 8-foot birdie putt that swirled all the way around the cup on the first extra hole to beat Tim Wilkinson in a playoff and win the Korn Ferry Tour's LECOM Health Challenge at Findley Lake, N.Y. Brehm appeared to have it wrapped up with a two-shot lead playing the par-5 18th at the Peek 'n Peak Resort. But his third shot came up well short and into a hazard, leading to double bogey and a 4-under 68. Wilkinson missed a 20-foot birdie putt for the win on the 18th and shot 69. They finished at 20-under 268. Brehm had the advantage with a second shot just right of the green, but his chip was hot and ran 8 feet past the hole. Wilkinson's 10-foot birdie putt caught the left edge, and Brehm made the winning putt, one hole later than he expected. Chase Seiffert closed with four consecutive birdies for a 63 and tied for third with Blayne Barber (67) and Will Zalatoris (68). Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 68 and was tied for 25th at 14-under 274. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) and Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) were tied for 52nd at 9 under. Each shot a 73 for his final round.

Rahm takes Irish Open

Jon Rahm captured the Irish Open title for the second time in three years after shooting 8-under 62 in the final round to win by two strokes on Sunday. Rahm tamed the Lahinch links in western Ireland by making an eagle and eight birdies, including one from 3 feet at No. 14 after an approach with a 5-iron from rough right of the fairway. He finished at 16-under 264. Rafa Cabrera-Bello started the day a shot behind third-round leader Robert Rock but was in front by two strokes after making three birdies in his first five holes. He was soon passed by the rampaging Rahm, and fell away by bogeying four of the first six holes of the back nine. Andy Sullivan and Bernd Wiesberger both shot 66 and were tied for second place. Rock (70), Cabrera-Bello (69) and Eddie Pepperell (69) were tied for fourth, a further shot back. Rock, Wiesberger and Paul Waring all earned spots in the British Open for being the highest finishers in the top 10 among players who aren't otherwise exempt.

CYCLING

Teunissen keeps jersey

Dutch rider Mike Teunissen kept the Tour de France yellow jersey after his Jumbo-Visma squad outclassed rivals to win Sunday's team time trial. Putting on a well-choreographed display in the streets of Brussels, the Dutch team's riders covered the 17.1-mile flat stage in 28 minutes, 58 seconds -- 20 seconds faster than defending champion Geraint Thomas' Ineos team. Deceuninck Quick-Step completed the podium, 21 seconds off the pace. Teunissen, the first Dutch rider to wear the race leader's jersey in 30 years, was a surprise winner of Saturday's opening leg that was marred by a crash near the finish. Teunissen now leads teammate Wout Van Aert by 10 seconds in the general classification, with another Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk in third place. With the No. 1 bib on his back, Thomas showed no signs of weakness following his crash in the opening stage and said he was pleased with his team's second-place finish. After two days in Belgium, the peloton will enter France during today's Stage 3, which leads riders from the Belgian town of Binche to Epernay in the Champagne region.

BASEBALL

Collision injures Lucroy

Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy was carted off the field at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday after a collision at the plate with the Astros' Jake Marisnick in the eighth inning. The Angels said he was taken to a hospital for a CT scan and is being evaluated for a possible concussion and nose fracture. The bases were loaded with the game tied at 10 when Marisnick attempted to score on a sacrifice fly by George Springer. Marisnick crashed into Lucroy as he attempted to field the throw, and the catcher immediately fell on his back. He didn't move for a few seconds before struggling to sit up. Marisnick tagged home and then leaned over Lucroy to see if he was OK. He lifted his head off the ground a few seconds later as blood dripped from his nose. Angels players rushed to the plate as trainers checked on him. He was lifted to a sitting position after a couple of minutes and held a towel to his nose. He was then helped to a cart and taken off the field while clutching a bloodstained towel. Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy and the call was upheld after a crew chief review to end the inning.

FOOTBALL

Seeking reinstatement

Indefinitely suspended Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will apply for reinstatement to the NFL in hopes of getting back on the field for the start of training camp on July 27, according to sources. This has been the plan all along since Gregory was suspended for a fourth time in February for violating the substance abuse program and the terms of his conditional reinstatement, the sources said. It was a setback after he had a triumphant return to the Cowboys in 2018 when he was reinstated following a year-long suspension in 2017. He was also suspended twice for 14 total games in 2016 for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Gregory played in 14 games in 2018, recording six sacks and 25 tackles. His future rests in the hands of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but the Cowboys said they believed Gregory had a chance to gain reinstatement if he adhered to his treatment and recovery as he did previously.

