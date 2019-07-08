Parsons handles Travs with ease

Starting pitcher Tommy Parsons shut down the Arkansas Travelers as the Springfield Cardinals avoided a four-game sweep, downing the Travs 4-0 on Sunday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,137 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Parsons retired the first six Travs' batters before Mike Ahmed led off the third with a single. The next Traveler to reach base was Joseph Odom with a double in the fifth. Aaron Knapp's single in the sixth was the last time Parsons allowed a base runner while going 7 innings, striking out 7 and allowing 3 hits.

Springfield grabbed the lead in the fourth inning. Lars Nootbaar reached on a one-out single off Travelers' starter Jack Anderson, then made second base on a ground out. Yariel Gonzalez's single to left field drove in the game's first run.

The Cardinals doubled the lead in the sixth after two men were out. Nootbaar, Chase Pinder and Gonzalez had back-to-back-to-back singles to forge a 2-0 edge.

Gonzalez's two-run home run in the eighth inning capped the scoring, giving him a 3-for-4 performance while driving in all four of the game's runs. Nootbaar had three hits and scored three runs.

Ahmed was 2 for 3 to lead the Travs.

sprngfld AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI

Hurst, cf 5 0 2 0 Walton, ss 4 0 0 0

Toerner, lf 5 0 0 0 Liberato, lf 4 0 0 0

Kirtley, 3b 5 0 0 0 Lewis, cf 4 0 0 0

Godoy, c 3 0 0 0 T-Willms, dh 4 0 1 0

Nootbaar, rf 4 3 3 0 Odom, c 4 0 1 0

Pinder, dh 4 0 1 0 Cowan, 2b 3 0 0 0

Gonzalez, 1b 4 1 3 4 Ahmed, 1b 3 0 2 0

Perri, 2b 4 0 1 0 Taylor, 3b 3 0 0 0

Ascanio, ss 4 0 1 0 Knapp, rf 3 0 1 0

TOTALS 38 4 11 4 totals 32 0 5 0

Springfield 000 101 020 -- 4 11 0

Arkansas 000 000 000 -- 0 5 0

LOB -- Springfield 8, Arkansas 5. 2B -- Hurst, Odom, Ahmed. SB -- Nootbaar, Gonzalez.

SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO

Parsons W, 3-2 7 3 0 0 0 7

Osnowitz 2 2 0 0 0 3

ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO

Grotz L, 4-4 32/3 4 1 1 1 4

Anderson 11/3 0 0 0 0 2

Boches 22/3 7 3 3 0 4

Haberer 11/3 0 0 0 0 2

Balk -- Parsons 2. Umpires -- Home: Ghani; First: Barrett; Third: Davis. Time -- 2:50. Attendance -- 2,137.

Sports on 07/08/2019