Pickup crashes into Arkansas home after driver loses consciousness, police say

A pickup crashed into a home in Jonesboro on Monday afternoon after the driver’s medical condition caused him to lose consciousness, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of State Street at about noon, where they found the truck, wheels still spinning, and a large cloud of smoke coming from under the carport, according to a police report of the crash. The right-rear wheel of the pickup was on fire, authorities said.

Police said Officer Aasin Lester used his baton to break out the driver’s side window and found a 66-year-old man, unconscious but breathing, in the driver’s seat. Lester and a bystander pulled the man from the vehicle and to the side of the road to provide medical attention.

The driver was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, and was responsive Monday, police said. Authorities said nobody else was injured in the crash.

The report did not provide the identity of the driver nor specify the medical condition that caused him to lose consciousness.