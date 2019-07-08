Police: Shots fired after 911 caller chases after burglary suspects in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE — Police arrested two people early Monday after shots were fired during a car chase.

Springdale police responded about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Kimberly Place after a caller said burglars were breaking into cars. The suspects fled in a blue 2015 Ford Explorer before officers arrived, and the caller drove after them west on Wagon Wheel Road, according to police.

A person in the Explorer fired two shots while the caller was chasing them in the area of Wagon Wheel and 40th Street, authorities said. The caller then stopped while the Explorer fled south.

An officer reported seeing the Explorer turn south on 48th Street from Sunset Avenue just before 2 a.m. and tried to stop it. The driver fled before losing control and wrecking at Celeste Drive in Johnson, police said.

After the wreck, four occupants ran from the Explorer, according to police. Officers arrested Bilson Andereke, 21, and a 16-year-old at the scene. Two others who were in the vehicle got away.

Andereke was arrested in connection with flight from an officer. The juvenile was arrested in connection with a curfew violation.