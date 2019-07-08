Reynolds slugs Pirates past Yelich-less Brewers

PITTSBURGH -- Red-hot rookie Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Sunday in their final game before the All-Star break.

The estimated 403-foot shot cleared the seats beyond the fence in right-center field and bounced toward the Allegheny River. Reynolds' seventh home run of the season came after Kevin Kramer walked and Adam Frazier singled off reliever Junior Guerra (3-2).

Reynolds also hit an RBI double in the fifth and is batting .342 with a .950 OPS.

Brewers star Christian Yelich did not play and pulled out of today's All-Star Home Run Derby with a back injury. It's unclear if Yelich will play in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run home run in the seventh off Pirates starter Joe Musgrove that tied the game at 3. It was his second home run of the game and eighth of season. He also hit a solo shot to left off Musgrove in the fifth.

Francisco Liriano relieved Musgrove and finished the seventh to improve to 3-1. Felipe Vazquez worked a four-out save, his 20th of the season.

Milwaukee rookie Keston Hiura hit a two-run home run in the eighth, also his seventh of the season.

Musgrove struck out 5 in 6-plus innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. His appearance was interrupted by a 40-minute rain delay in between the fifth and sixth innings.

He also contributed at the plate during a two-run second inning against starter Chase Anderson, who allowed 2 runs on 5 hits over 4 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

PHILLIES 8, METS 3 Aaron Nola held the Mets hitless into the sixth inning, Jay Bruce homered twice and Philadelphia beat host New York.

BRAVES 4, MARLINS 3 Josh Donaldson capped his strong first-half finish by hitting a two-run home run and Charlie Culberson's defensive play helped Atlanta defeat visiting Miami.

GIANTS 1, CARDINALS 0 Evan Longoria homered with one out in the seventh to break up Jack Flaherty's bid for a no-hitter, and host San Francisco beat St. Louis.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ROCKIES 3 Alex Young tossed six no-hit innings in his second career start, Eduardo Escobar had three RBI and Arizona swept visiting Colorado.

PADRES 5, DODGERS 3 Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and had four RBI, Manuel Margot also homered and San Diego topped host Los Angeles.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 6, ORIOLES 1 Trent Thornton pitched six shutout innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run home run and Toronto beat visiting Baltimore.

RED SOX 6, TIGERS 3 David Price pitched one-run ball over five innings, Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts each drove in two runs, and Boston beat host Detroit.

RAYS 2, YANKEES 1 Charlie Morton struck out 10 in 52/3 innings to help Tampa Bay split a four-games series with visiting New York.

ASTROS 11, ANGELS 10 (10) George Springer hit a game-ending, RBI single in the 10th inning and host Houston defeated Los Angeles.

RANGERS 4, TWINS 1 (11) Rougned Odor's three-run home run in the 11th inning gave visiting Texas a victory over Minnesota.

ATHLETICS 7, MARINERS 4 Matt Olson hit a home run for the second consecutive game to lead a five-run first inning and Oakland powered past host Seattle.

INTERLEAGUE

INDIANS 11, REDS 1 Greg Allen homered and tripled among his career-high four hits, Trevor Bauer pitched seven solid innings and visiting Cleveland beat Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 5, ROYALS 2 Anthony Rendon doubled in the tiebreaking run in the eighth, Brian Dozier and Victor Robles homered, and host Washington beat Kansas City.

WHITE SOX 3, CUBS 1 Ivan Nova pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning, Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu homered, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs.

