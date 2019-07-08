South Arkansas restaurant housed in train car opens

Customers sit Friday in The Flying Crow diner. The diner is open for breakfast and lunch. Photo by Hunt Mercier /Texarkana Gazette

The Flying Crow cafe is now open in downtown Texarkana. The combination coffee house/diner offers meals in a refurbished railroad lounge car.

The restaurant's name comes from Kansas City Southern's Flying Crow train, which used to make a stop in Texarkana on its trip between Kansas City and Port Arthur, Texas.

Notable menu items include the diner's Texas Eagle French Toast and chicken salad sandwiches. Some dishes' names reference local landmarks and legends, such as the Hotel Grim Ham and Cheese, the Broad St. BLT and the Boggy Creek Breakfast Bagel.

Hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is located at 305 E. Front St. in Texarkana.