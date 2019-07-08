State Sports Briefs

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its 2019 high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who graduated in the 2018-19 academic year and played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Parents may not nominate their own children. Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is July 21.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

