Suspicious death investigated in Little Rock, police say

Police investigate a suspicious death at 15th and Elm streets in Little Rock.

Detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Little Rock on Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to 1501 Elm St. at about 10:45 a.m. on an “unknown trouble call,” according to Little Rock police dispatch logs.

Once there, authorities found a deceased male, whose death is being regarded as suspicious, police said. Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said authorities were gathering more information.

An official at the Pulaski County coroner's office said she didn't have any information about the death Monday morning.

