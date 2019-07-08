Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

June 18

El Jugazo De La Vida

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite 3, Springdale

Critical violations: Chocolate sauce from the previous evening was not covered in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Razorback Pizza

2620 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: There were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the kitchen. The cold holding unit in the prep area was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: The walk-in cooler does not have a working thermometer. The new owner did not renew the retail food permit by the time of inspection.

Rolling Pin Cafe

2566 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee made bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food while slicing a sandwich. A container of tomatoes was at 58 degrees and a container of lettuce was at 68 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Sar's Asian Market

957 Sunrise Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Person in charge did not know how to properly use sanitizer. There was no hand soap or towels at the handwashing sink in the employee restroom.

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was not posted in customer view.

Springdale Moose Lodge

205 W. Apple Blossom Lane, Bethel Heights

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cold water is not functioning to the handwashing sink in the front bar area.

Szechuan House

2255 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Cook was eating in the food preparation area. Some foods in cold holding were not covered. The can opener needs cleaning.

Noncritical violations: Fly strips were hung above the prep table.

The Event Group Catering

2418 N. Gregg Ave., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The dishwasher was not adequately sanitizing dishes.

Noncritical violations: None

Tim's Pizza East

1813 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: A food employee made bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food while preparing salad. A food employee rinsed a utensil in the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: The mop sink is not installed, previous issue.

The following restaurants had no violations this reporting period:

June 18 - Typhoon, 2612 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market- Deli/Bakery, 660 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Walmart Neighborhood Market, 660 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., Fayetteville; Mess Hall 45, 1830 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Babo Cafe and More, 1301 E. Robertson Ave., Suite B9, Springdale; Dickson Street Inn, 301 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Earlybird Catering, 77 W. Colt Square Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville.

NW News on 07/08/2019