Woman shot, injured in gunfire at Little Rock home; 5 children inside unhurt, police say

One woman was shot but five children inside avoided injury as a Little Rock house was peppered by gunfire early Monday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a report of gunfire at 4700 W. 25th Street shortly before 3 a.m., a police report states.

Anneisha Hollis, 27, was taken to UAMS Medical Center after being shot in the right thigh, authorities said.

A 27-year-old man who lives at the home with Hollis told authorities that several people they didn't know had tried unsuccessfully to push their way inside shortly before the shots rang out.

Two witnesses reported the man had been involved in an argument before the shooting, the report said. No other information about a possible motive was detailed in the report.

Police said five children, ranging in age between 4 and 9, were inside the home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.