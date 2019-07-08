Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Woman who died after being found hurt in eastern Arkansas street probably hit by vehicle

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 7:28 p.m. | Updated July 8, 2019 at 7:41 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption West Memphis police believe 33-year-old Nyshida Johnson may have been struck by a 2014-17 Chevrolet Equinox pictured here.

Authorities in eastern Arkansas said Monday that a woman who died after police found her severely injured beside a street was probably struck by a vehicle.

West Memphis police said the believe 33-year-old Nyshida Johnson was hit by a 2014-17 Chevrolet Equinox as she was crossing the street.

Police said they were called sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning to 11th Street and East Broadway to investigate.

Medical crews took Johnson to a hospital, where she died, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT