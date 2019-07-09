3 people die in 3 weekend crashes

A 12-year-old boy and a motorcyclist died in separate crashes in Pulaski County over the weekend, police said. In addition to their deaths, a man in northeast Arkansas died in a solo crash on Saturday.

The boy was killed and four people were injured Sunday afternoon after a car struck a disabled vehicle near Cabot, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the north lanes of U.S. 67, according to a preliminary report by state police.

Authorities said a Toyota Corolla crashed into the trailer of a disabled SUV resting on the shoulder and rolled onto its driver's side.

A 12-year-old passenger in the Toyota died after the crash. The car's driver, 38-year-old Osmani Silva of Cabot, along with another boy, were injured.

Two people riding in the SUV, 67-year-old George Strong and 55-year-old Donald Jordan, were also injured in the wreck.

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning in Little Rock after a car pulled into his path, a second report states.

Kevin Oates, 50, was riding his 2013 Harley Davidson west near 7200 Colonel Glenn Road shortly before 3:30 a.m. when a second vehicle pulled out of a driveway and made a left turn into the motorcyclist's path, authorities said.

Oates was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of both wrecks.

In addition to their deaths, a 57-year-old man died after crashing into a light pole in Jonesboro on Saturday, authorities said.

Charles E. Smith was driving south on Dean Street at Johnson Avenue at about 12:20 p.m. when his vehicle, a 1998 Ford Ranger, left the road and struck a light pole, according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Smith was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities described conditions on the road as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

