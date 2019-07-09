8-year-old airlifted after being backed over by mother's sports car in Arkansas; child expected to recover

An 8-year-old boy and his family in northeast Arkansas had a “pretty scary minute” on Tuesday morning when his mother backed over him in a sports car, officials said.

It happened at about 10 a.m. on Lawrence County Road 219, about five miles outside of Black Rock, according to Black Rock Fire Chief Pat Roby. A woman was leaving her house in a Ford Mustang when she reportedly backed over her son.

“His grandpa saw it there and started hollering and she stopped before it really done a lot of damage,” Roby said.

According to officials, the boy rolled under the Mustang when his mother backed the vehicle into him, but he was not run over by its wheels.

He was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, but Roby said he is expected to recover. According to the fire chief, the boy was breathing and didn’t appear to have any broken bones.

“Just kind of rolled him a little bit under there,” he said. “I think he’s going to be all right.”

Roby said he doesn’t believe the woman will face charges in the incident, which he regarded as an accident.