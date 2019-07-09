Arkansas woman arrested after threatening store employee with pellet gun during robbery, police say

A Hot Springs woman who reportedly tried to take items from a hardware store Friday night faces a felony charge after threatening an employee with a pellet gun, police say.

Lila Alvarez Oseguera, 39, was taken into custody around 8:45 p.m. and charged with aggravated robbery, punishable by up to life in prison, and a misdemeanor count of theft of property, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Oseguera was being held on $10,000 bond and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, an employee at Atwoods, 2004 Albert Pike Rd., reported that a woman was seen attempting to steal multiple items from the store, including a mop, two buckets, a broom and dust pan, with an approximate value of $71.

She was reportedly attempting to exit the store when employees confronted her. She dropped all the merchandise and went to the parking lot where one employee confronted her again.

At that point, the woman displayed a black handgun, pointing it at the employee while covering the tip of the gun with her hand. Then she threw the gun at the employee and left the parking lot in a gray Isuzu Trooper.

The gun was found to be an Airsoft brand plastic pellet gun with an orange tip.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., Hot Springs police officer Taylor Werst spotted the Trooper and made a traffic stop at Hicks Circle and Albert Pike. The driver was identified as Oseguera and the Atwoods employee reportedly identified her as the woman from the robbery.