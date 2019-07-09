Authorities ID man found in Little Rock backyard; death called homicide

Police on Tuesday identified the man whose body was found near an abandoned home Monday and said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The owner of a dilapidated home at 1501 S. Elm St. reported finding the body of a man — later identified as 39-year-old Shawn Price — when picking up some belongings from the house, police department spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

Price had injuries to his body — Barnes said he could not specify the nature of the injuries Tuesday — that an autopsy at the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined to be consistent with homicide.

Barnes said Price’s body had been in the abandoned home’s backyard “for some time” before it was discovered Monday.