Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities ID man found in Little Rock backyard; death called homicide

by Clara Turnage | Today at 5:56 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police detectives investigate at 15th and Elm streets Monday after a death that authorities said is being regarded as suspicious. - Photo by Jeff Mitchell

Police on Tuesday identified the man whose body was found near an abandoned home Monday and said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The owner of a dilapidated home at 1501 S. Elm St. reported finding the body of a man — later identified as 39-year-old Shawn Price — when picking up some belongings from the house, police department spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

Price had injuries to his body — Barnes said he could not specify the nature of the injuries Tuesday — that an autopsy at the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined to be consistent with homicide.

Barnes said Price’s body had been in the abandoned home’s backyard “for some time” before it was discovered Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT