Police Beat

Bow, arrow threats cited as man jailed

A Jacksonville man was arrested Saturday after he threatened to kill three people with a bow and arrow, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department arrested Nathaniel Lynn Bostwick, 41, after three people said he was making threats to kill them. Officers said they watched a cellphone video that showed Bostwick yelling while sitting on his bike with a bow and arrow.

Bostwick was charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening. He remained in the Pulaski County jail late Monday in lieu of $3,500 bond, according to the jail's online roster.

Stood at gunpoint, 3 people tell police

A Jacksonville man was arrested Sunday after he forced three people to stand at gunpoint for several hours because he believed they stole his meth, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department arrested Andrel Dolphin, 45, after three people said he had threatened them with a handgun, according to the report. The witnesses said they were smoking meth with Dolphin when he accused them of stealing his meth, according to police. They said Dolphin went out to his car and returned with the weapon, police said.

A witness said Dolphin held them at gunpoint for three to four hours and made them stand up the entire time, according to the report. They said Dolphin told them that he was going to kill them if they tried to sit down, the report said.

Officers said they found a black pellet gun in Dolphin's vehicle.

Dolphin was charged with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of second-degree terroristic threatening.

Officers arrest man at veterans hospital

A Maumelle man was arrested Monday after he injured two health care professionals at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Little Rock, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System said they arrested a naked Johnny Cartwright, 41, after they found him in a defensive stance surrounded by emergency room staff members. Two health care employees told officers that they were assaulted by Cartwright, according to police.

Cartwright was charged with second-degree battery.

Woman is charged in stabbing at park

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Saturday after she stabbed someone during an altercation in Burns Park, an arrest report said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department arrested Lashondra Denise Love, 23, after a woman told them that Love stabbed her in the underarm, the report said. Two witnesses confirmed that Love was the person who stabbed the woman near the caboose in Burns Park, the report said.

Love was charged with one count of second-degree battery.

