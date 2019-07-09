Sections
Man accused of holding 12-year-old daughter's head underwater at northeast Arkansas lake

by Josh Snyder | Today at 4:15 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in northeast Arkansas after he reportedly held his 12-year-old daughter underwater until she lost consciousness on Independence Day, authorities said.

Sharp County dispatchers received an emergency call on July 4 about a father holding his daughter underwater at the Huelett access road on the Strawberry River, a news release by the Sharp County sheriff’s office states.

First responders found the girl unconscious and foaming from the mouth, and she was flown to a Little Rock hospital, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said the girl’s father and mother, Christopher Cope, 29, and Elizabeth Cope, 32, were both arrested after fighting with authorities and taken to the Sharp County jail.

Christopher Cope, who remained in jail Tuesday afternoon, is awaiting formal charges for first-degree domestic battery, interference with law enforcement, resisting arrest and intimidating a witness. Elizabeth Cope, who jail administrators said bailed out Tuesday, faces one count each of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and interference with a law enforcement officer.



  • oldhogfan
    July 9, 2019 at 5:01 p.m.

    There are certainly a lot of mental problem people among us. The people need to be identified and hopefully helped before doing harm to others.

  • 0boxerssuddenlinknet
    July 9, 2019 at 5:51 p.m.

    people have lost their freaking minds !
  • kdonald
    July 9, 2019 at 5:56 p.m.

    A mental illness,huh? Not a disrespectful citizen who disobeyed and resisted law enforcement officers, for what appears might be attempted murder or at the least abuse of a child.
    Some people get the benefit of doubt, others are seen as guilty at the scene.
    Who we are is where we were when.
