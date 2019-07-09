Man accused of holding 12-year-old daughter's head underwater at northeast Arkansas lake

A 29-year-old man was arrested in northeast Arkansas after he reportedly held his 12-year-old daughter underwater until she lost consciousness on Independence Day, authorities said.

Sharp County dispatchers received an emergency call on July 4 about a father holding his daughter underwater at the Huelett access road on the Strawberry River, a news release by the Sharp County sheriff’s office states.

First responders found the girl unconscious and foaming from the mouth, and she was flown to a Little Rock hospital, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said the girl’s father and mother, Christopher Cope, 29, and Elizabeth Cope, 32, were both arrested after fighting with authorities and taken to the Sharp County jail.

Christopher Cope, who remained in jail Tuesday afternoon, is awaiting formal charges for first-degree domestic battery, interference with law enforcement, resisting arrest and intimidating a witness. Elizabeth Cope, who jail administrators said bailed out Tuesday, faces one count each of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest and interference with a law enforcement officer.