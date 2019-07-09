Dispute between Nexstar, AT&T enters 6th day; customers lose Arkansas stations including KARK and KLRT

A dispute over fees between Nexstar Media Group and AT&T’s DirecTV and U-Verse systems continued into its sixth day Tuesday, with subscribers in some 100 U.S. markets, including Arkansas, unable to watch local channel broadcasts.

In central Arkansas, the Nexstar stations affected are KARK, an NBC affiliate, KLRT, a Fox affiliate, KARZ and KASN. In Northwest Arkansas, KNWA, an NBC affiliate, and Fox’ KFTA are affected by the blackout on AT&T’s DirecTV satellite systems, U-verse cable system and DirecTV NOW, an online streaming service.

Each side blamed the other for the stalemate, which began at 11:59 p.m. July 3 with the expiration of the contract between the two publicly traded companies.

Nationally, Nexstar’s 120 stations in 97 markets are affected. Most are are affiliated with either ABC, CBS, NBC or Fox, although smaller ones are with MyNetworkTV or the CW.

Nexstar says on its website that it offered a 30-day unconditional extension through Aug. 2 for AT&T to continue airing the stations but AT&T removed the stations. The website for Nexstar, based in Irving, Texas, encouraged viewers to complain to AT&T.

AT&T said Nexstar, not AT&T, removed its channels from the AT&T cable services and that Nexstar “is demanding the largest increase that AT&T has ever seen from any content provider.” AT&T said subscribers should complain to Nexstar but also should be able to get their local channels through an over-the-air antenna or via individual stations’ websites.