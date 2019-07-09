Festival planned for downtown North Little Rock sets music lineup

A one-day music and arts festival set for downtown North Little Rock later this year has announced the acts who will take its stage.

The Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 22 at North Shore Riverwalk Park, will feature performances from headliner Stoney LaRue, supporting artists Jason Boland & The Stragglers and William Clark Green and several regional or Arkansas acts, organizers said.

Susan Erwin Prowse, one of the co-founders of the festival, said in a statement that she hopes the festival will become a "trend-setting, annual event that will build into state and national prominence.”

Regional acts set to play the festival are: Bree Ogden, Ashtyn Barbaree, Joey Barrett, Cliff & Susan, Pamela Hopkins and Matt Sammons.

Tickets, which went on sale on Tuesday, are $20 until Aug. 10. After that, advance tickets will be $27.50 until the day of the event, when they will increase to $35. Children 12 and under will be free.