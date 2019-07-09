House Judiciary will vote on subpoenas for Kushner, Sessions

In this March 25, 2019, file photo White House adviser Jared Kushner listens during a proclamation signing with President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee is moving to authorize subpoenas for several people tied to special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including President Donald Trump's son in law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The resolution coming up for a vote Thursday would authorize subpoenas for documents and testimony from 12 people in all, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Lawmakers will also be voting on subpoenas for documents and testimony on the Trump administration's handling of immigration, including the abandoned "zero tolerance" approach of separating migrant families at the southern border. The resolution authorizes an investigation into whether there have been any discussions of Trump offering pardons to Homeland Security officials who work on immigration issues.

Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., will make the final decision about issuing the subpoenas. He said they can be avoided if the information is provided voluntarily.

The investigative moves came as Felix Sater, a Russia-born business executive who worked with Trump's associates on an effort to build a skyscraper in Moscow, sat down for an interview with staff on the House Intelligence Committee. The panel's chairman, California Rep. Adam Schiff, subpoenaed Sater last month after he didn't show up for a scheduled interview.

Sater worked with Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on the skyscraper deal before the 2016 election. The project was later abandoned, and Cohen is now in prison, partly on charges that he lied to Congress about the project.