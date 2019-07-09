Hutchinson faced 25 charges, admits 3

Federal prosecutors in Arkansas and Missouri in the past year charged former Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson with 25 criminal counts, including bribery, political corruption and filing false tax returns.

In court appearances in the past two weeks, the Little Rock Republican has pleaded guilty to three counts. Prosecutors have agreed to drop 22 at sentencing.

GUILTY PLEAS

June 25 -- Pleads guilty to two charges in U.S. District Court in Little Rock.

• 1 count, filing a false federal income tax return. (Eastern district, Arkansas)

• 1 count, conspiring to commit bribery, involving payments from an unnamed orthodontist who sought favorable legislation. (Western district, Arkansas)

Monday -- Pleads guilty to one charge in federal court in Springfield, Mo.

• 1 count, conspiracy to commit federal program bribery, in an alleged scheme with former executives of Preferred Family Healthcare Inc. of Missouri, a nonprofit provider of behavioral health care to Arkansas Medicaid patients. (Western district, Missouri)

CHARGES PROSECUTORS AGREED TO DISMISS

Eastern District, Arkansas

• 8 counts, wire fraud, in connection with illegal campaign contribution spending.

• 3 counts, filing false federal income tax returns that under-reported income.

Western District, Missouri

• 3 counts, theft from an organization receiving federal funds (Preferred Family Healthcare).

• 1 count, receipt of bribes concerning programs receiving federal funds.

• 7 counts, honest services wire fraud.

-- Lisa Hammersly

A Section on 07/09/2019