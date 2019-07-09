• Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, proposed holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, adding he would like the leaders of the U.S., Britain, France and Germany to join the meeting.

• Erica Cole faces charges of attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment in Cullman County, Ala., with police saying she shot her husband in the head during an attempt to shoot someone else in what authorities called an act of road rage.

• William Latson, a high school principal in Palm Beach County, Fla., has been reassigned to a school district position after responding to a parent's question about how the Holocaust is taught by saying that he couldn't "say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee," the Palm Beach Post reported.

• Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, 20, of Houston pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization after he shared information on making and using weapons with people who he thought supported the Islamic State militant group, authorities said.

• Thomas Clement, 30, of University City, Mo., faces second-degree murder and other charges after, police said, he shot Larry Neal Jr., 31, after the man tripped over a barbecue grill and fell into Clement's door.

• Wade Gourley, a 30-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department, has been named its new chief, replacing Bill Citty, who retired in May after 41 years with the agency.

• Jay Gogue, Auburn University's former president, has been unanimously approved by the board of trustees to become interim president, replacing Steven Leath, who held the job after Gogue but who left after about two years in the position.

• Art Littlejohn, spokesman for the Spartanburg, S.C., Police Department, said Desmond Tayshaun Hines, 29, died after suffering burns and other injuries when a firework he was holding over his head exploded.

• Lenise Martin III, 36, who posted video online of him licking ice cream from a carton, poking it with his finger and then putting it back on a store shelf, was arrested on property tampering and other charges despite producing a receipt that showed he purchased the product, said the sheriff's office in Assumption Parish, La.

