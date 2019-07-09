Little Rock woman reportedly shot, injured by ex-girlfriend's mother, police say

A 49-year-old woman is accused of shooting and injuring her daughter’s ex-girlfriend in Little Rock early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The victim, 29-year-old Donnye Hill of Little Rock, told police she was arguing with her ex-girlfriend behind a home in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street when the woman’s mother, Margaret Boles, came out of the house and began screaming at Hill, “I will kill you,” according to a Little Rock police report.

That was when Boles reportedly shot Hill in the right arm, according to police.

Another woman drove Hill to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.

Boles was taken into custody and transported to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Tuesday morning. She faces one count of first-degree battery.