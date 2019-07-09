Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old surrenders in east Arkansas, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:33 p.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Myron Rhodes - Photo by Helena-West Helena Police Department

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in June surrendered to police in east Arkansas on Monday, authorities said.

Myron Rhodes, 48, is accused of raping his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter on June 22, according to a news release by the Helena-West Helena Police Department. Authorities said at the time Rhodes was the only adult at the home with the 14-year-old, her 12-year-old sister and 8-year-old brother.

The children’s mother was reportedly at work, the release states. Police said the victim called a family friend who picked up the children, notified their mother and took the teen to Helena Regional Medical Center for testing.

After surrendering to police Monday, Rhodes was booked into the Cross County jail, where he remained early Tuesday afternoon, according to an online jail roster.

Police said Rhodes faces one count each of rape, third-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. His bond was set at $125,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT