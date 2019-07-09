North Little Rock police open internal investigation into encounter between officers, teen girl

North Little Rock police have opened an internal investigation following an encounter between officers and a teen on Sunday, authorities said.

The officers involved in the incident are not currently on leave, a spokeswoman for the department said.

Police who received a call about minors riding bicycles through a yard spotted the teen riding a bicycle that looked similar to one that had been reported stolen the previous day, according to a news release by the North Little Rock Police Department.

In a report, Officer John P. Scott asked the girl for her name and age, and, when she refused to answer, told her she was under arrest.

Another officer reportedly tried to de-escalate the situation, but after the girl continued to refuse to cooperate with police, Scott grabbed her left arm and took her to his patrol vehicle, the report states.

The girl reportedly continued to resist, and Scott wrote in the report that he “forced” her to the ground, pressing her left arm behind her back, and placing his knee on her side “to keep her under control and pinned to the ground.”

During the arrest, Denise Barton, 36, and an unidentified person drove up and reportedly began interfering with officers’ attempts to arrest the teen. The report doesn’t indicate Barton or the other person’s relationship to the teen.

During a scuffle, the teen “lost her balance and fell to the ground,” Scott said. The officer lifted her to her feet and placed her in the patrol vehicle, the report states.

One of the bystanders, whose name was redacted in the report provided by North Little Rock police, reportedly approached Scott’s vehicle and refused to go back to his own. Scott wrote in his report that he pushed the person away from him and, when the person came back toward him, he grabbed both of the person’s wrists and walked him back to the other vehicle.

The teen told Scott when he checked on her condition that her right side was hurting, and the officer said he noticed her left earlobe was bleeding from an earring piercing hole. She never complained of any pain to her ear, the report states.

MEMS responded to the scene and evaluated the injured, who refused treatment, police said.

“I was unable to verify that the bicycle was stolen.” Scott wrote at the end of the report. “It was released to D. Barton.”