Officers arrest man at veterans hospital

A Maumelle man was arrested Monday after he injured two health care professionals at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Little Rock, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System said they arrested a naked Johnny Cartwright, 41, after they found him in a defensive stance surrounded by emergency room staff members. Two health care employees told officers that they were assaulted by Cartwright, according to police.

Cartwright was charged with second-degree battery.

