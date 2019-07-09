Police: Gunman forced 3 to stand for several hours because he thought they stole his meth

A Jacksonville man was arrested Sunday after he forced three people to stand at gunpoint for several hours because he believed they stole his meth, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department arrested Andrel Dolphin, 45, after three people said he had threatened them with a handgun, according to the report. The witnesses said they were smoking meth with Dolphin when he accused them of stealing his meth, according to police. They said Dolphin went out to his car and returned with the weapon, police said.

A witness said Dolphin held them at gunpoint for three to four hours and made them stand up the entire time, according to the report. They said Dolphin told them that he was going to kill them if they tried to sit down, the report said.

Officers said they found a black pellet gun in Dolphin's vehicle.

Dolphin was charged with three counts of kidnapping and three counts of second-degree terroristic threatening.