Police: Man, 58, stabbed in Little Rock, won't talk to officers

A 58-year-old stabbing victim was carried into a Little Rock hospital early Tuesday by a man who found him outside the facility, police said.

Anthony Jackson was found near the entrance to UAMS Medical Center along Cedar Street and carried into the emergency room at about 2:40 a.m., according to a Little Rock police report.

Authorities said medical staff treated Jackson for multiple cuts to his forehead and the left side of his body, but he refused to speak with officers.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.