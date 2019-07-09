Police say man's death in Little Rock suspicious

Little Rock detectives are investigating a suspicious death that happened Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to 1501 Elm St. at about 10:45 a.m. on an "unknown trouble call," according to Little Rock police dispatch logs.

Once there, authorities found a dead man, whose death is being regarded as suspicious, police said. Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said authorities were gathering more information.

An official at the Pulaski County coroner's office said she didn't have any information about the death Monday morning.

Metro on 07/09/2019