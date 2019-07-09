Razorbacks unveil throwback football uniform

— Arkansas unveiled a throwback football uniform Tuesday, marking a return to a style worn by the Razorbacks from 2005-07.

The red uniforms include the word "Arkansas" across the chest in an all-caps large font, similar to styles worn by Oklahoma and Texas. The white pants include a double red stripe down the side.

Arkansas will not have a white version of the uniform, which was worn in road games from 2005-07.

It is unclear whether the uniform unveiled Tuesday will be worn as Arkansas' primary home uniform, or just as a complement to others. The Razorbacks will retain all of their uniforms worn last season.

Arkansas' uniforms have been made by Nike since 2010. The Razorbacks' uniforms were made by Adidas from 2003-09, during the time the team wore the original uniforms being replicated by Nike.

Arkansas last wore a throwback uniform during a 14-13 loss to Alabama in 2014. The Razorbacks' uniforms that game were replicas of uniforms worn in 1964 when Arkansas was named national champion by the Football Writers Association of America.

In 2017, the Razorbacks wore uniforms and helmets against Texas A&M that were designed to mimic the Dallas Cowboys and honor Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a former Arkansas player who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier that year.