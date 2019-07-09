UALR men's team hires assistant

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's basketball program made an addition to its coaching staff Monday.

The school announced that Preston Laird has joined the team as an assistant coach, after having spent the past three seasons as an assistant and director of basketball operations at UNLV.

Laird played his college ball at the University of Memphis under head coach John Calipari from 2008-12, where he was initially a walk-on before earning a full scholarship and being named a team captain.

After concluding his playing career for the Tigers, the Memphis native began his coaching career at New Mexico State. He spent four seasons with New Mexico State, the first two of which were as a graduate assistant.

In 2016, he followed New Mexico State head coach Marvin Menzies to UNLV, serving first as the director of basketball operations before being named an assistant coach during his final year.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

All-Academic nominations sought

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is taking nominations for its 2019 high school All-Academic Team.

Seniors who graduated in the 2018-19 academic year and played at least one varsity sport are eligible. Coaches, teachers and administrators may nominate athletes who finished in the top 10% of their class and scored a 25 or higher on the ACT. Parents may not nominate their own children. Please include a contact number, the student's college choice and probable college major in the nomination.

Entries may be emailed to Jeremy Muck at jmuck@arkansasonline.com. The deadline is July 21.

