Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to speak in Little Rock; free tickets go quickly

by Josh Snyder | Today at 11:17 a.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is shown in this file photo.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will speak in Little Rock later this year as part of a lecture series presented by the Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Foundation, but free tickets for the event were snapped up in minutes on Tuesday.

Ginsburg is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Ginsburg’s talk, which is part of the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture series, will include discussion of her "quarter century on the nation’s highest bench and historic legal career prior to being nominated" to the high court, organizers said in a news release.

President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1993.

Tickets for the event were sold out within half an hour of when they first became available, said Rebecca Tennille, spokeswoman for the Clinton Foundation. Those who missed out and still hope to see the speech can put their name on a waitlist in case tickets become available.

Tennille said she didn't immediately know how many tickets were reserved, or how many seats were initially available.

The Clinton Foundation doesn’t plan to move the lecture to a different venue, according to Tennille, but those unable to reserve a seat will be able to watch live streaming video.

“Clearly we’re thrilled and we knew that she was going to be a very popular ticket,” Tennille said, adding she's "excited to hear what [Ginsburg] has to say."

Names can be added to the waitlist at eventbrite.com/e/kumpuris-lecture-with-the-honorable-ruth-bader-ginsburg-tickets-64309951797.

  • dph815
    July 9, 2019 at 10:29 a.m.

    Think I will skip this. Not interested in anything she would have to say.
  • mozarky2
    July 9, 2019 at 10:58 a.m.

    Who'll be pulling the strings?
  • Morebeer
    July 9, 2019 at 11:17 a.m.

    DPH815, do keep your mind closed to new information or anything outside your blinders. As Sartre noted, open, informed minds act on their consciences, which is why so many live in bad faith with closed minds. It’s easier that way.

  • ARMNAR
    July 9, 2019 at 11:31 a.m.

    Tickets were all gone within an hour of the announcement.
  • RBear
    July 9, 2019 at 11:31 a.m.

    Morebeer you actually described moz to a tee. Great comment.
  • RBear
    July 9, 2019 at 11:38 a.m.

    Arm I had heard that. The Stephens Center seats 5,600 and there will be at least another 500-600 on the floor. It's going to be a great event.
  • mozarky2
    July 9, 2019 at 12:15 p.m.

    It's actually a better description of you, RB. You are the most closed-minded poster on this forum. I get my information from far more sources than you, both left and right.
