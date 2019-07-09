Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to speak in Little Rock; free tickets go quickly

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will speak in Little Rock later this year as part of a lecture series presented by the Clinton School of Public Service and the Clinton Foundation, but free tickets for the event were snapped up in minutes on Tuesday.

Ginsburg is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Ginsburg’s talk, which is part of the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture series, will include discussion of her "quarter century on the nation’s highest bench and historic legal career prior to being nominated" to the high court, organizers said in a news release.

President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg to serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in 1993.

Tickets for the event were sold out within half an hour of when they first became available, said Rebecca Tennille, spokeswoman for the Clinton Foundation. Those who missed out and still hope to see the speech can put their name on a waitlist in case tickets become available.

Tennille said she didn't immediately know how many tickets were reserved, or how many seats were initially available.

The Clinton Foundation doesn’t plan to move the lecture to a different venue, according to Tennille, but those unable to reserve a seat will be able to watch live streaming video.

“Clearly we’re thrilled and we knew that she was going to be a very popular ticket,” Tennille said, adding she's "excited to hear what [Ginsburg] has to say."

Names can be added to the waitlist at eventbrite.com/e/kumpuris-lecture-with-the-honorable-ruth-bader-ginsburg-tickets-64309951797.