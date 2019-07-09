U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials speak about past and future of Little Rock District

Col. Robert Dixon receives the Legion of Merit, Tuesday, July 9, at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in downtown Little Rock.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commended an outgoing leader of the Little Rock District on Tuesday morning and spoke about a hopeful recovery of the Arkansas River system as a new leader takes control.

During a Tuesday morning ceremony at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in downtown Little Rock, Col. Eric Noe assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

Several political leaders attended the change of command ceremony including the Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker and representatives for U.S. Sen. John Boozman and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“I plan to talk to Gov. Hutchinson today about the levee system,” Noe said. “I commended him for being proactive and addressing a situation that has been a problem across the nation. We are going to do everything we can get to the navigation system back and restore the economy.”

He replaces Col. Robert Dixon, who is retiring after 26 years in the U.S. Army.

Dixon has served as the commander and district engineer for the Little Rock District since July 7, 2016. He was awarded on Tuesday the Silver de Fleury Medal and the Legion of Merit for his service.

“Hearing back on my accomplishments I get exhausted,” Dixon said during the ceremony where he was surrounded by stuffed wildlife. “I have done a lot of things. I have blown up a lot of stuff, driven life-sized Tonka toys, led troops overseas and thankfully returned safely and briefed secret plans at the White House ... I am humbled and honored to have been a part of what this district will accomplish.”

Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, who is the commander and district engineer of the Southwestern Division, spoke about the challenges Dixon had faced on the last few months of his career.

“Dixon helped minimize the damage from the floods with his ability to communicate,” he said. “I thank his family for the support they have provided especially during this last storm where he showed a lot of dedication.”

Heavy rainfall in Kansas and Oklahoma led the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release water from reservoirs in both states that eventually made its way downriver and into Arkansas, leading to severe flooding throughout the Arkansas River Valley. Hundreds of homes and businesses were flooded as the water worked its way from western Arkansas through central Arkansas and into the southeastern part of the state.

On June 8, President Donald Trump approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request to declare a major disaster in Arkansas. Approval came less than 24 hours after the governor made the request for federal aid to meet the housing and business needs across Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties.

“It was a bit of a wild ride,” Dixon said. “To be honest I really got to see how good our team really is.”

Fixing and evaluating the river navigation system is a challenge Noe will be inheriting.

“It is not ideal,” Noe said. “Not how you want to start out, but my sympathy goes out to all who were affected by the flooding.”