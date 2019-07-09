Woman is charged in stabbing at North Little Rock park

A North Little Rock woman was arrested Saturday after she stabbed someone during an altercation in Burns Park, an arrest report said.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department arrested Lashondra Denise Love, 23, after a woman told them that Love stabbed her in the underarm, the report said. Two witnesses confirmed that Love was the person who stabbed the woman near the caboose in Burns Park, the report said.

Love was charged with one count of second-degree battery.

