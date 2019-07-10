7-day menu planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Take it easy and prepare or buy a smoked turkey breast for family day. Alongside, Skillet Mexican Corn (see recipe) is delicious. Add more color to the plate with a real summer favorite, sliced tomatoes, plus whole-grain rolls on the side. No one can resist Peach Crumble for dessert: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Peel and slice 3 pounds fresh peaches and combine with ¼ cup sugar; spoon into a 3-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine ½ cup flour, ⅓ cup packed light brown sugar, ½ teaspoon nutmeg and 3 tablespoons butter. With 2 knives, cut butter into flour mixture until mixture resembles coarse crumbs; sprinkle over peaches. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until golden.

Plan ahead: Save enough turkey, skillet corn, tomatoes and peach crumble for Monday.

MONDAY: Use the leftover turkey and tomatoes for grilled turkey, tomato and Swiss cheese sandwiches. Serve with leftover Mexican corn. Warm the leftover peach crumble for dessert.

TUESDAY: Make dinner simple tonight and buy a fully cooked ham steak. Rub Cajun seasoning blend on both sides before heating, if desired. Serve ham with sweet potato fries (from frozen), deli broccoli salad and cornbread. Plums are your dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Make it Taco Night for the kids. Fill warmed crunchy taco shells with cooked and crumbled seasoned ground beef or turkey and let the kids choose their favorite toppings, such as cut romaine or iceberg lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa, sour cream and diced avocado. Add some rice on the side. Bite into a nectarine for dessert.

THURSDAY: We enjoyed these Bella Burgers for a meatless dinner. Heat grill on medium and coat 4 large portobello mushrooms, 1 large red bell pepper (cut into quarters) and 1 sliced red onion on both sides with cooking spray. Grill the vegetables (in a grill basket) on both sides 4 to 6 minutes or until lightly charred and tender. Meanwhile, whisk together 2 tablespoons Italian dressing with 2 tablespoons mayonnaise. Spread whole-grain hamburger buns with dressing mixture and layer with lettuce, tomato, mushroom, peppers and onion. Serve immediately with baked chips. Scoop vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

FRIDAY: Save some money and serve Oven-Fried Pork Chops (see recipe). Add green beans, a crisp lettuce wedge and crusty bread. For dessert, strawberries are good.

SATURDAY: Entertain your friends with your favorite recipe for lamb chops. Serve with Cannellini Beans With Rosemary (see recipe), fresh asparagus, romaine salad and sourdough rolls. For dessert, a wedge of chilled cantaloupe with a scoop of leftover ice cream is refreshing.

THE RECIPES

Skillet Mexican Corn

1 packed cup diced red onion

1 large red bell pepper, diced

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, seeds and stems removed, finely diced

½ teaspoon coarse salt, divided use

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups fresh or frozen sweet corn

½ tablespoon fresh lime juice

Chopped cilantro to taste

Lime wedges for garnish

Heat ½ cup water in a large skillet on medium-high. When water is simmering, add onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, ¼ teaspoon of salt and black pepper; stir well. Cook 8 minutes, stirring often or until the vegetables are tender and water has evaporated. Stir in chili powder, cumin and oregano and stir continuously for 30 seconds, until fragrant and spices soak up remaining moisture. Add the corn, lime juice, remaining salt and cilantro if desired. Stir well and cook about 5 minutes just to heat the corn through, stirring often. Serve immediately and garnish with cilantro and lime wedges. (Adapted from The Vegan 8 by Brandi Doming [Oxmoor House])

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 116 calories, 4 g protein, 1 g fat, 27 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 254 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Oven-Fried Pork Chops

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 cup packaged cornbread stuffing mix

4 trimmed pork loin chops (½-inch-thick chops, about 1½ pounds)

1 (20-ounce) package frozen roasted potato pieces

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In shallow bowl, beat egg and stir in milk. Place stuffing mix in a pie plate. Dip chops into egg mixture; coat both sides with stuffing mix. Arrange chops in a single layer on one side of a large rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. On other side of sheet, arrange potatoes, mounding as necessary. Bake 20 minutes or until internal temperature of pork is 145 degrees and potatoes are browned and crisp; turn and stir once.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 462 calories, 44 g protein, 10 g fat, 44 g carbohydrate, 164 mg cholesterol, 837 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 3.

Cannellini Beans With Rosemary

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 1 teaspoon (optional)

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 small clove garlic, peeled and minced

2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, rinsed

Coarse salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Heat oil in a large skillet on medium; add rosemary and lemon zest; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add beans, stirring carefully to coat in oil. Squeeze in lemon juice; add salt and pepper to taste. Cook, stirring, 1 to 2 minutes or until beans are hot. Spoon into a warm serving bowl and add additional oil if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 228 calories, 8 g protein, 8 g fat, 31 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 526 mg sodium and 8 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2.

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email:

susan@7daymenu.com

Food on 07/10/2019