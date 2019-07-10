Arkansas' 6th medical marijuana dispensary set to open

In this Nov. 30, 2018 photo, medical marijuana dispensary owner Chance Gilbert displays some of the marijuana he's grown at the Oklahoma Roots dispensary in the bedroom community of Shawnee, about 40 miles east of Oklahoma City. The roll out of statewide medical and recreational programs typically is a grindingly slow process that can take years. Not so in Oklahoma, a Bible Belt state that moved with lightning speed once voters approved medical cannabis in June, 2018. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

MOUNTAIN VIEW — A sixth medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas has been approved to open for business and will likely begin sales by the weekend.

Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said Fiddler's Green in Mountain View was approved by Alcoholic Beverage Control inspectors on Tuesday.

CEO Lisa Murphy says Fiddler's Green employees are packaging product and the store hopes to sell its available product of marijuana flower, gummies and wax by the weekend. She also says vaporizer pens and tinctures should arrive to the store in the coming weeks.

The dispensary is the sixth of 32 businesses that have been licensed to sell medical marijuana.

Hardin says through last Friday, more than 340 pounds of marijuana have been sold since the first dispensary opened in May, totaling approximately $2.2 million.