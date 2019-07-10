Arkansas Scholarship Lottery revenues top $516M in record-setting fiscal year; $98M raised for state's students

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery set records for total revenues and the amount raised for college scholarships in the fiscal year that ended June 30, the lottery reported.

The lottery’s revenues totaled $516.2 million in fiscal year 2019, outstripping its previous record of $500.4 million in fiscal year 2018, according lottery records.

The lottery raised $98.4 million for college scholarships in fiscal year 2019, outdistancing its previous record of $97.5 million in fiscal year 2012. In fiscal year 2018, the lottery raised $91.9 million for college scholarships.

The lottery started selling tickets on Sept. 2, 2009 and has helped fund more than 30,000 Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships during each of the past nine fiscal years.