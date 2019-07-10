Buns, other bakery goods recalled in Arkansas, 17 other states

In this November 2017 file photo, a man pushes a cart while shopping at a Walmart store in North Bergen, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Hamburger and hot dog buns and other bakery products distributed in 18 states, including Arkansas, were voluntarily recalled Tuesday by Flowers Foods, Inc. after small pieces of plastic were found in the production equipment.

People were urged not to eat the products due to the possibility of small pieces of plastic in them, according to a news release from Flower Foods, Inc.

The items recalled belong to an array of brand names including 7-Eleven, Bravo, Clover Valley, Food Depot, Great Value, Grissom's Mill, Hitchcock's, Home Pride, Laura Lynn, Members Mark, Nature's Own, Piggly Wiggly, Publix, Sunbeam and Wonder.

The items were distributed to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

Those who purchased the products listed should discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said in the release.