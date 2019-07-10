Corps of Engineers lauds retiring area chief

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commended an outgoing leader of the Little Rock District on Tuesday morning and spoke about a hopeful recovery of the Arkansas River system as a new leader takes over.

During a Tuesday morning ceremony at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in downtown Little Rock, Col. Eric Noe assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Little Rock District.

Several political leaders attended the change-of-command ceremony, including Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., County Judge Jim Baker of Faulkner County and representatives for U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"I plan to talk to Gov. Hutchinson today [Tuesday] about the levee system," Noe said. "I commended him for being proactive and addressing a situation that has been a problem across the nation. We are going to do everything we can to get the navigation system back and restore the economy."

[ Gallery not showing up above? Use this URL » https://www.arkansasonline.com/galleries/26726/album/ ]

Noe replaces Col. Robert Dixon, who is retiring after 26 years in the U.S. Army.

Dixon has served as the commander and district engineer for the Little Rock District since July 7, 2016. On Tuesday, he was awarded the Silver de Fleury Medal and the Legion of Merit for his service.

"Hearing back on my accomplishments, I get exhausted," Dixon said during the ceremony where he was surrounded by stuffed wildlife. "I have done a lot of things. I have blown up a lot of stuff, driven life-sized Tonka toys, led troops overseas and thankfully returned safely and briefed secret plans at the White House. ... I am humbled and honored to have been a part of what this district will accomplish."

Brig. Gen. Paul Owen, who is the commander and division engineer of the Southwestern Division, spoke about the challenges Dixon had faced in the last few months of his career.

"Dixon helped minimize the damage from the floods with his ability to communicate," he said. "I thank his family for the support they have provided, especially during this last storm where he showed a lot of dedication."

Heavy rainfall in Kansas and Oklahoma led the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to release water from reservoirs in both states that eventually made its way downriver and into Arkansas, leading to severe flooding throughout the Arkansas River Valley. Hundreds of homes and businesses were flooded as the water worked its way from western Arkansas through central Arkansas and into the southeastern part of the state.

On June 8, President Donald Trump approved Hutchinson's request to declare a major disaster in Arkansas. Approval came less than 24 hours after the governor made the request for federal aid to meet the housing and business needs across Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties.

"It was a bit of a wild ride," Dixon said. "To be honest I really got to see how good our team really is."

Fixing and evaluating the river navigation system is a challenge Noe will be inheriting.

"It is not ideal," Noe said. "Not how you want to start out, but my sympathy goes out to all who were affected by the flooding."

Noe is arriving at the Little Rock District from the National Military Command Center in Washington, D.C., where he served on the Joint Staff as a deputy director of operations and presidential strike adviser.

His military awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the Bronze de Fleury Medal.

"He will bring a unique perspective to this position," Owen said.

He will take over for someone who has been described as a challenger of the status quo.

"He is a disruptive leader," Owen said. "You want people to come in and ask questions. The term disruptive leader is the ultimate compliment. He was usually a couple of steps ahead of us."

The brigadier general spoke about how "Big Data Bob" brought about major changes to the Little Rock District and how his impact will be felt long after he is gone from the state.

"I was taught if you shoot for the moon and miss you will fall back to earth, but if you shoot for the stars and fail you have at least already passed the moon," Dixon said.

Dixon spoke about how his relationship with the Tulsa branch helped him over the years.

"They have a lot of our talent who has moved up there over the years and we have a lot of your water and sand. We would be glad to give it back," Dixon said as the room broke into laughter.

The Little Rock District is the second oldest unit in the Southwestern Division and is responsible for a $500 million program annually. This includes civil works, military construction, Army and Air Force Medical Service support, environmental stewardship, emergency management and support to other government agencies throughout Arkansas and southern Missouri.

The district has a staff of about 715 employees. It is responsible for maintaining the Arkansas River and other waterways, including 13 locks and dams, 12 multipurpose lakes, seven hydroelectric power plants, and more than a half-million acres of public land and water.

Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Col. Eric M. Noe, the new commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Little Rock District, holds the Corps’ flag Tuesday during a change-of-command ceremony with Brig. Gen. Paul E. Owen at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/710command/

State Desk on 07/10/2019