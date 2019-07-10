Gadgets & Gizmos

Watermelon Slicester from Chef'n

This colorful tool takes a little practice to get the hang of. Using the slicing blade is easy. Just press the cutting end — two blades connected by a thick wire — into the flesh of watermelon and pull toward you following the curve of the melon. One can stop here for half-moon shaped slices. Or give the melon a quarter turn and slice again — perpendicular to the first set of slices — to create cubes. The tricky part was using the handle/gripper end to pick up the cut pieces. We simply could not get a good grip half of the time and may have sent a slice or three sliding across the kitchen counter.

For more information, visit chefn.com

Dishwasher safe.

$10

Food on 07/10/2019