Watermelon Slicester from Chef'n
This colorful tool takes a little practice to get the hang of. Using the slicing blade is easy. Just press the cutting end — two blades connected by a thick wire — into the flesh of watermelon and pull toward you following the curve of the melon. One can stop here for half-moon shaped slices. Or give the melon a quarter turn and slice again — perpendicular to the first set of slices — to create cubes. The tricky part was using the handle/gripper end to pick up the cut pieces. We simply could not get a good grip half of the time and may have sent a slice or three sliding across the kitchen counter.
For more information, visit chefn.com
Dishwasher safe.
$10
Food on 07/10/2019
Print Headline: Gadgets & Gizmos
