Guilty pleas set on fentanyl ring

FARGO, N.D. — A man accused of playing a major role in an international fentanyl trafficking operation that led to overdose deaths in several states has signed a federal plea agreement in North Dakota, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Daniel Vivas Ceron, 38, a Colombian national who is accused of running his part of the enterprise from a Canadian prison, plans to plead guilty to three counts, including conspiracy to import controlled substances resulting in serious bodily injury and death. He faces life in prison.

More than 30 people, including five Chinese nationals, are accused of dealing large amounts of the powerful opioid in the U.S. and Canada. Deaths from the drugs have been reported in North Dakota, North Carolina, New Jersey and Oregon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Myers, who is prosecuting the case, and Vivas Ceron’s lawyer, Charles Stock, did not immediately respond the requests for comment.