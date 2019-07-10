Heat advisory set for much of Arkansas; cooling stations open in Little Rock, North Little Rock

This National Weather Service graphic shows much of the state is under a heat advisory on Wednesday.

Much of Arkansas is under a heat advisory on Wednesday for temperatures expected to feel hotter than 100 degrees.

All of the state except sections of northern and Northwest Arkansas are under the advisory until 8 p.m. Heat indices — which measure how hot the air feels when humidity is factored in — are expected to reach 105 degrees or higher through the advisory area, according to the National Weather Service.

Little Rock officials are inviting people needing to escape the heat to visit cooling stations at four of the city’s community centers:

Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th St.

East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 E. 6th St.

Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road

West Central Community Center, 4521 John Barrow Road

Parks and Recreation staff will be available at the facilities from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, city officials said in a statement.

In North Little Rock, residents can visit a heat relief station at the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St. That center will be open Wednesday, and on other days when the heat index is 105 degrees or higher.

The North Little Rock facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food, drinks and entertainment.

Forecasters are also predicting pockets of stormy weather across Arkansas.

The weather service said “heat-of-the-day thunderstorms” are likely to pop up in some areas of the state with a chance for locally-heavy rainfall and the possibility of gusty winds. A portion of the northwest corner of the state is under a slight risk for severe weather in the afternoon with strong winds the primary concern.