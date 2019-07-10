IDEA ALLEY: Hello Dolly/Magic Cookie/7-layer Bars get cupcake treatment

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Regarding a recipe request from Pat Hines for Hello Dolly Cupcakes, Robyne Doyle wrote to let us know Hello Dolly bars are also called Magic Cookie Bars and suggested the following recipe from the blog, yummycrumble.com.

The bars are known as 7-layer bars when they include butterscotch chips.

Magic Cookie Bar Cupcakes

Cupcakes:

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

½ cup all purpose unbleached flour

2½ teaspoons baking powder

Pinch salt

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cups sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup cream

½ cup toasted coconut

½ cup mini chocolate chips

Frosting:

½ cup softened butter

¼ cup sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 to 6 cups confectioners' sugar

1 pan of baked Magic Cookie Bars (recipe follows) for topping

Heat oven to 350 degrees and line a cupcake pan with paper liners.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the graham cracker crumbs, flour, baking powder and salt; set aide.

In a separate bowl, beat softened butter and sugar with an electric mixer on medium until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Beat in the vanilla.

Alternating with the cream, add the flour in three additions mixing well between each. Beginning and ending with the flour. Fold in coconut and chocolate chips. Divide batter among the cupcake liners filling each ¾ full.

Bake 20 to 22 minutes. Cool completely.

For the frosting: In a clean mixing bowl, beat butter until fluffy. Add sweetened condensed milk and vanilla and mix well. One cup at a time, add 4 cups of the confectioners' sugar, beating until smooth and creamy. If needed add remaining cup of sugar. Beating until frosting is fluffy and spreadable.

Swirl on top of cupcakes and top with small slices of magic cookie on top. Drizzle with condensed milk.

Makes 12 cupcakes.

This recipe is from the Eagle Brand website.

7 Layer Magic Cookie Bars

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

½ cup butter, melted

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (see note)

1⅓ cups flaked coconut

1 cup chopped nuts

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking pan with butter or nonstick spray or line pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

In a bowl, combine the graham crackers and melted butter. Press mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Pour sweetened condensed milk over the crumb mixture. Layer evenly with the chocolate chips, coconut and nuts. Press firmly with a fork.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Loosen from sides of pan while still warm; cool on a wire rack. Cut cooled bars into bars or diamonds.

Note: Can substitute butterscotch chips for half of the chocolate chips.

