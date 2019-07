Motor sports results

LOCAL/REGIONALRESULTS

Crowley's Ridge Raceway

PAAGOULD -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from Crowley's Ridge Raceway:

LATE MODEL 1, Steven Crocker; 2, John Hill; 3, Joe Godsey; 4, Mark Nichols; 5, Kyle Downs. Heat winners -- Godsey, Mtthew Tribble.

IMCA MODIFIED 1, Scott Crites; 2, Justin Roberts; 3, Tyler Newcom; 4, Paul Reeder; 5, Andrew Moreno. Heat winners -- Pappie Leonard, Robert Powers.

STREET STOCK 1, Jared Hays; , Blake Tracer; 3, Darren Jordan; 4, Daniel Roe; 5, Shane Combs. Heat winners -- Hays, Jordan.

FACTORY STOCK 1, Sam McIntare; 2, Nick Weaver; 3, Trevor Ford; 4, Riley Moore; 5, Rodney Moore. Heat winners -- Ro,Moore, Ford, McIntare.

RIDGERUNNER 1, Byron Tansil; 2, Neal Galyean; 3, Larry Faulkner; 4, Calvin Beard; 5, H.Hazelwood. Heat winners -- Hazelwod, Tansil.

CRUISER 1, Sain/Panley; 2, Cobb/Perry; 3, Wilson/Wood; 4, Thompsn/Thompson; 5, Brooks/Brooks. Heat winners -- Cox/Bryant, Sain/Pankey

All-Star Racing Series

HARRISBURG -- Friday night's feature race results from the All-Star Racing Series late model event at Old No. 1 Speedway:

Matt Cooper, McKenzie, Tenn. ($2,000) Ashley Newman, Ripley, Tenn. Nathan Brown, Marion Jamie Elam, Senatobia, Miss. Kyle Beard, Trumann Ronnie Cooper, McKenzie, Tenn. Jimmy Halford, Atwood, Tenn. Josh Ray, Southaven, Miss. Henry Gustavus, Marion Jeff Wells Jr., Aurora, Mp. Lynn Irwin, Hensley Ronnie Holt, NA J.C. Waller, Arlington, Tenn. Joseph Shurtz, Drummonds, Tenn. Shane Stephens, Arlington, Tenn. Justin Glover, West Memphis Gary Lindsey, NA Brandon Poppenheimer, Nesbit, Miss. Lane Carr, Lake Cormorant, Miss. Gary Needham, NA Carl Thomas Jr., West Memphis Christopher Showah, Greenville, Miss.

Lap leaders -- Newman 1-46, Cooper 47-50.

Lucas Oil Series

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.Va. -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from the 25th annual Topless 50 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Tyler County Speedway:

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, Texas, $12,800 Josh Richards, Shinnston, W.Va., $6,300 Devin Moran, Dresden, Ohio, $4,200 Chris Ferguson, Mount Hill, N.C., $2,750 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, N.Y., $2,950 Mike Marlar, Winfield, Tenn., $1,800 Colten Burdette, Parkersburg, W.Va., $1,500 Derek Doll, Greenwood, W.Va., $1,300 Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga., $2,300 Greg Satterlee, Indiana, Pa., $1,100

Others

16, Billy Moyer Jr., Batesville, $1,700

Lap leaders -- Erb 1-50. Top qualifier -- Moran, 12.557 seconds (71.673 mph). Heat winners -- Moran, Richards, Erb, Ferguson. B-Main winners -- Shane Hitt, Jacob Hawkins.

UMP Summernationals

Saturday

BROWNSTOWN, Ill. -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from the United Midwestern Promoters Summernationals event at Fayette County Speedway:

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill., ($7,500) Mike Marlar, Winfield, Tenn. Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, Mo. Brian Shirley, Chatham, Ill. Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, Ill. Tim Manville, Highland, Ill. Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, Ill. Jason Feger, Bloomington, Ill. Billy Moyer, Batesville Chad Zobrist, Highland, Ill.

Lap leaders -- Tanner English 1, Pierce 2-40. Top qualifier -- Pierce, 13.217 seconds (68.094 mph). Heat winners --Marlar, Pierce, English.

Friday

FARMER CITY, Ill. -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from the United Midwestern Promoters Summernationals event at Farmer City Raceway:

Gordy Gundaker, St Charles, Mo. ($10,000) Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, Ill. Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill. Brian Shirley, Chatham, Ill. Kent Robinson, Bloomington, INd. Billy Moyer, Batesville Allen Weisser, Peoria, Ill. Rodney Melvin, Benton, Ill. Mike Spatola, Manhattan, Ill. Ryan Unzicker, El Paso, Ill.

Lap leaders -- Babb 1-40, Gundaker 41-47, Babb 48-49, Gundaker 50. Top qualifier -- Pierce, 12.567 seconds (71.616 mph). Heat winners -- Pierce, Babb, Gundaker. B-Main winner -- Jason Feger.

Dakota Classic Tour

Sunday

ESTEVAN, Saskatchewan -- Sunday night's feature race top finishers from the 30th Dakota Classic Modified Tour event at Estevan Motor Speedway:

Ricky Thornton, Chandler, Ariz. Tom Berry, Newburg, N.D. Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D. Jeff Taylor, Cave City Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

Saturday

MINOT, N.D. -- Saturday night's feature race top finishers from the 30th Dakota Classic Modified Tour event at Nodak Speedway:

Ricky Thornton, Chandler, Ariz. Tom Berry, Newburg, N.D. Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn. Troy Cordes, Dunkerton, Iowa Chris Schroder, Williston, N.D.

Others

19.) Jeff Taylor, Cave City

Friday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Friday night's feature race top finishers from the 30th Dakota Classic Modified Tour event at Jamestown Speedway

Tom Berry, Newburg, N.D. Matt Aukland, Glyndon, Minn. Justin O'Brien, West Union, Iowa Shawn Strand, Mandan, N.D. Mike Hanzen, Dickinson, N.D.

Others

28.) Jeff Taylor, Cave City

