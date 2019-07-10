North Little Rock man to compete in 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions

A North Little Rock man and seven-time Jeopardy! winner will return to the show for its next Tournament of Champions.

Josh Hill, whose seven-game winning streak ended in an episode that aired in late May, 2018, won $163,721 and a place in the upcoming Tournament of Champions, according to a news release by the quiz show.

Hill will face off against 14 other players from across the country. The field consists of the players who won the most games since the last Tournament of Champions, in addition to the most recent Teachers Tournament and College Championship winners, the release states.

Among Hill’s competitors is James Holzhauer, who took home nearly $2.5 million in a 32-game win streak, and Emma Boettcher, who unseated Holzhauer and went on to win roughly $97,000.

While playing on Jeopardy! Hill garnered attention from fans for his celebratory tiger-claw gesture after each correct answer. The move was a tribute to the mascot of his alma mater, Brinkley High School.

Jeopardy! begins its 36th season on Sept. 9.