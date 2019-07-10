Mother's ashes stolen in break-in, Arkansas man says

A Northeast Arkansas man discovered late Tuesday night that someone had broken into his home and stolen multiple items, including his mother's ashes, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Gordon Street in reference to a residential burglary that had already occurred.

The caller told police when he arrived home that night the door was open and items were missing. He said a security camera, a box containing his mother's ashes, and an Apple laptop were among the missing items. No suspects have been named in the case.