Northwest Arkansas holds off Arkansas to tie series

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- This time, there were no late-game heroics for the Arkansas Travelers.

After benefiting from two walk-off hits over the past week, and another game-winning hit in the eighth inning Monday, the Travelers fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The three-game series is now tied one game apiece.

Naturals right-handed closer Tyler Zuber, a White Hall native and former Arkansas State star, delivered a save in the ninth. With an estimated 50 friends and family members watching throughout the ballpark, Zuber delivered two quick strikeouts before giving up a double to Travs designated hitter Nick Zammarelli.

Zuber then got Travs catcher Joseph Odom to line out to left field for the final out.

"There was a little bit of adrenaline," Zuber said. "I settled in, knew what I had to do. I knew if I executed my pitches to the next guy -- [Odom]'s a right-handed hitter -- so I knew the advantage was in my hands."

Naturals starter Ofreidy Gomez was in control all night, allowing only 3 hits, 1 run, 2 walks and striking out 7 over 7 innings.

Meanwhile, Travelers left-handed starter Justus Sheffield, who had allowed a combined four hits and one earned run in his two previous starts, didn't have his best stuff early before eventually settling down.

Sheffield let up 8 hits, 2 walks and 2 earned runs, while striking out 5, over 6 innings of work.

"He looked like he kind of battled himself a little bit early on, but it was nice to see him be able to overcome that," Travelers manager Cesar Nicolas said. "You're not always gonna have your best stuff everyday, but he competed and he overall gave us a quality start."

The Naturals tallied a run in the first inning for the second straight night. Then, in the third, Meibrys Viloria delivered an RBI single to right to put the Naturals up 2-0. The Travs got on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to an RBI single by Donnie Walton.

Game 3 between the Naturals and Travelers is today at 7:10 p.m.

