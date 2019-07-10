Sections
Police announce arrest after body found in Little Rock backyard

by Clara Turnage | Today at 8:32 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock police detectives investigate at 15th and Elm streets Monday after a death that authorities said is being regarded as suspicious. - Photo by Jeff Mitchell

Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a 62-year-old in the slaying of a man who was found in an dilapidated residence’s backyard, a police spokesman said.

Officers on Wednesday arrested Robert Johnson on a charge of first-degree murder after a man found Shawn Price’s body Monday in the backyard of an uninhabited house, police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

The owner of a dilapidated home at 1501 S. Elm St. reported finding the body of a man — later identified as the 39-year-old Price — when picking up some belongings from the house, Barnes said.

Barnes said Price’s body had been in the abandoned home’s backyard “for some time” before it was discovered Monday.

Though first considered a suspicious death, the Arkansas State Crime Lab determined Price’s injuries to be consistent with a homicide on Tuesday.

Police have not yet released Price’s cause of death or Johnson’s connection to the death.

