Police probe possible link in 2 Little Rock stabbings

Little Rock police are investigating a possible link between an injured man found stabbed at an abandoned house and another person who was carried into a hospital Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 8 a.m. from someone who requested police, whispering that “there was blood” and he had been stabbed, according to a Little Rock police report.

Responding officers heard loud yelling as two men came out of a vacant house in the 3100 block of W. 17th Street, the report states. One man, Orman McBride, 52, had rope on his hands, a stab mark on his left elbow and a cut to his forehead and rib cage.

McBride told police he had been assaulted and kept against his will in the house since the previous night, police said. He reported that four assailants beat him with a shovel, brick and tire iron in addition to stabbing him.

Medics transported McBride to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of what the report described as “minor injury.”

Authorities are investigating a possible connection between McBride’s assault and the stabbing of 58-year-old Anthony Jackson, which were both reported Tuesday morning.

Officer Eric Barnes, spokesman for Little Rock police, said authorities were aware of a “big fight in the area,” but have not confirmed whether the two stabbings were the result of that fight.

Police said officers also made contact with North Little Rock woman who said McBride showed up at the house the previous night and tried to fight and cut people. The 33-year-old woman was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

No arrests had been made in the stabbings Wednesday morning.